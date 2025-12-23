Only 7% of Censor.NET readers believe that current stage of negotiations will end in peace. 72% do not believe in negotiations at all, - poll

Most readers of Censor.NET do not believe that peace talks can quickly end the war. This is evidenced by the results of an anonymous survey conducted by the editorial office.

In particular, Censor.NET conducted a survey among readers of our Telegram channel regarding their expectations from peace talks.

Voting

"Do you believe that the war will end as a result of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia mediated by the United States?" our editorial team asked.

The answer options were: "yes", "no", "yes, but not soon".

Almost 15,000 readers have already taken part in the poll.

Read more: 51% of Ukrainians ready to protest in case of unacceptable compromises in negotiations with Russia, - poll. INFOGRAPHICS

How to vote?

Voting is currently underway, so you can cast your vote at the link.

Results

According to the poll results, only 7% of respondents believe that negotiations will bring peace. 72% of Censor.NET readers do not believe in the effectiveness of negotiations.

More than 20% of respondents believe that peace after negotiations is possible, but not in the near future.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

See more: Only 9% of Ukrainians support elections during full-scale war, - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS