51.4% of Ukrainians said they were ready to participate in protests if Ukraine agreed to unacceptable compromises during negotiations.

This is evidenced by the results of an Info Sapiens poll commissioned by the New Europe Centre, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

44.3% of respondents are not ready to protest, while another 4.4% are undecided. The study also shows how Ukrainians' attitudes towards possible concessions have changed in recent years. A temporary renunciation of the occupied territories is considered completely unacceptable by 40.2% of respondents, compared to 53.2% last year and 76.2% two years ago.

Only 2% of Ukrainians consider legal recognition of the occupied territories as Russian to be acceptable, while 76.6% are categorically opposed to this. The number of those who consider it unacceptable to refuse NATO membership is decreasing, currently standing at 41.1% compared to 48.7% last year.

At the same time, 51% of Ukrainians said that refusing to join the EU is absolutely unacceptable, and 77.9% feel the same way about a possible reduction in the size of the army. The proportion of those who oppose granting Russian the status of a second official language has also increased to 73%.

Read more: 60% of Ukrainians believe that Zelenskyy responsible for corruption of those involved in "Mindichgate". INFOGRAPHICS

The survey also shows a decrease in the proportion of Ukrainians who consider it unacceptable to reduce reparations from the Russian Federation, refuse to prosecute Russian leaders, or lift sanctions.

Read more: 75% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russia’s "peace plan" to withdraw Armed Forces from Donbas - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS