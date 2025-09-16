75% of Ukrainians categorically reject Russia’s "peace plan" to withdraw Armed Forces from Donbas - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

75% of Ukrainians categorically reject the latest version of Russia's "peace plan", which provides for the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology, Censor.NET reports.

Only 17% of respondents are ready to accept such a plan. At the same time, 65% will consider its implementation a defeat for Ukraine, and only 7% - a success, and 69% expect that Russia will try to attack again.

At the same time, 74% of Ukrainians are ready to support the peace plan proposed by Ukraine and Europe, which provides for freezing the front line without legal recognition of the territories controlled by Russia and providing Ukraine with security guarantees. Only 30% of respondents would consider such a peace a success for Ukraine, while 18% would consider it a failure, and 44% split their opinion between success and failure.

At the same time, 56% expect Russia to attempt a second attack.

According to the conditional plan of Europe and Ukraine, Ukraine receives security guarantees from the EU and the US, a steady supply of weapons and financial support, and the country's airspace is closed to Russian attacks. Russia retains control over the occupied territories, but this is not officially recognized, sanctions against Russia remain in place until a sustainable peace is established, and Ukraine moves toward EU membership.

By comparison, the Russian plan envisages the lifting of Western sanctions, official recognition of the Russian language, reduction of the Ukrainian army, rejection of NATO, Russian control over security guarantees, withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from parts of Donetsk region and official recognition of Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk regions as part of Russia, as well as retention of Russian control over parts of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.