8 739 129
In Poland, part of society blames Ukraine for attack of "Shahed" - poll
The Res Futura Foundation analyzed comments in the Polish segment of social media after the recent raid by Russian drones on Polish territory.
The results showed that 38% of users believe Ukraine is responsible for the incident, another 34% blame Russia, and 15% blame the Polish authorities, Censor.NET reports.
Analysts note that such sentiments indicate the growing influence of Russian propaganda and attempts to shift responsibility for the Kremlin's aggression to the victim of war.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password