Sikorski to Orban: Incident with drones in Poland proves that you should have condemned Russian aggression

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski comments on Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's statement calling the Russian drone attack on Poland unacceptable.

He said this on the social network X.

"No, Viktor. This incident proves that you should get off the fence and condemn Russian aggression. We ask you to unblock the allocation of EU funds for defense, approve tougher sanctions against the aggressor and withdraw your veto on the start of Ukraine's EU accession negotiations," he said.

Orban called the violation of Poland's territorial integrity unacceptable and said that it proves that Hungary's policy of "calling for peace in the war between Russia and Ukraine is reasonable and rational."

Earlier, the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russian "shaheds" had flown into Poland. This information was later confirmed by the Polish Air Command. They noted that aviation had been raised, ground-based air defense systems were on high alert, and 4 airports were closed.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the military used weapons against the targets. He has also already informed NATO Secretary General Rutte about the arrival of the "Shahed" in Poland.

Tusk called an emergency meeting of the Polish Council of Ministers.

The Ukrainian Air Force reported at least 8 Russian UAVs that flew into Poland.

It is known that one of the UAVs hit a house in Poland.

Prime Minister Tusk confirmed that Poland was attacked by Russian drones.

Later, Tusk said that 19 targets flew into Poland, and 4 UAVs were shot down.