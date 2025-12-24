US will gradually lift sanctions against Russia after end of war, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that after the war ends, the US intends to gradually lift the sanctions imposed on Russia.

The head of state made this statement during a conversation with the media, according to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

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Details

"We do not see the lifting of sanctions in this agreement between Ukraine and the US, but we understand that the US will move towards the gradual lifting of sanctions after the end of the war. And here the question is how strong the Europeans can be," he said.

Zelenskyy does not consider it important that the agreement should state that sanctions against Russia will be lifted, as it is unclear what will happen next.

Read more: Document on end of war may be put to nationwide referendum, - Zelenskyy

"American sanctions are American sanctions. There are also European sanctions. There are sanctions from other countries around the world. This is a multilateral story about sanctions, and it would be quite strange if someone promised something on behalf of others.

Moreover, we do not yet understand how seriously the Russians take this or that document, or the end of the war in general," he explained.

Free trade

According to the president, the US wants to have a certain parity with Russia if they grant free trade to Ukraine, i.e., they are talking about a free trade agreement with Ukraine and Russia.

"America's position – since this is a four-party document – on free trade is that if they grant free trade to Ukraine, they want to have a certain parity with Russia.

That is, they are talking about a free trade agreement with Ukraine and a free trade agreement with Russia. But that is what they are saying. We are talking about ourselves—about the possibility of free trade between Ukraine and the US," he concluded.

Read more: US wants to reach final peace deal, and Ukraine is fully cooperating, Zelenskyy says

Draft plan to end the war