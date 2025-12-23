Peace for Ukraine cannot be imposed by force, - German government

Berlin insists that peace for Ukraine cannot be imposed by force.

This was stated by Deputy Spokesperson for the German Federal Government Steffen Meyer at a briefing in Berlin, according to Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.

"For us, it remains crucial that President Zelenskyy is not pressured into making peace that his people cannot accept after years of death and suffering. Security guarantees, especially from the US, are important for Ukraine's future and for peace in Europe. This means that we will stick to the position agreed upon at the Berlin talks," said Mayer.

Negotiations in Miami

He also called last week's talks in the German capital an important step, which, among other things, demonstrated the unity of the partners. The momentum continued in Miami, where Germany was represented by the Chancellor's security advisor, Günter Sautter.

"Intense but confidential discussions took place there, so we will not comment on the specific content of the talks. However, the meeting in Miami, like the previous one in Berlin, was a further step in the current intensive diplomacy. This step must be followed by others. But one thing remains clear: without Russia's willingness to pursue serious and lasting peace, these efforts will not succeed. Therefore, it is extremely important that there be movement now, especially on the Russian side," the government representative said.

He avoided giving a direct answer to the question of whether Chancellor Merz plans to speak on the phone with Russian dictator Putin. He also did not confirm or deny plans to hold further consultations with European allies, particularly in the E3 format (Germany, France, and the UK) in the coming days, noting only that "in principle, the Christmas holidays do not prevent anyone who needs to hold talks from doing so."

Read more: Negotiations on Ukraine are going well, - Trump

What preceded it?

Over the weekend, talks were held in the US between representatives of the US, Ukrainian, and Russian delegations.