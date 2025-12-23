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Negotiations on Ukraine are going well, - Trump
US President Donald Trump believes that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are continuing and "going well."
According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement during a conversation with journalists.
"There is tremendous hatred between Putin and Zelenskyy, and I hope we can do it. We are talking, the negotiations are going well, but you know, I have ended eight wars," Trump said.
The American president added that "the only war I haven't decided yet is Russia-Ukraine."
According to Trump, he is "doing everything necessary" for a possible ceasefire during the Christmas holidays.
What preceded this?
Over the weekend, talks were held in the US between representatives of the United States and Ukrainian and Russian delegations.
- Rustem Umerov announced his own conclusions from the talks, saying that the parties had discussed in detail the timeframe and next steps in the peace process.
- In turn, President Zelenskyy noted in a video address that work is currently underway on documents on ending the war, security guarantees and reconstruction.
- Dmitriev, in turn, hinted at a possible meeting in Moscow.
- Dmitriev also called the negotiations with the Americans on a peace agreement "constructive."
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