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Negotiations on Ukraine are going well, - Trump

Trump: negotiations between Ukraine and Russia continue

US President Donald Trump believes that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are continuing and "going well."

According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

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"There is tremendous hatred between Putin and Zelenskyy, and I hope we can do it. We are talking, the negotiations are going well, but you know, I have ended eight wars," Trump said.

The American president added that "the only war I haven't decided yet is Russia-Ukraine."

According to Trump, he is "doing everything necessary" for a possible ceasefire during the Christmas holidays.

Read more: There are no signs that Putin is interested in ending war, - Pistorius

What preceded this?

Over the weekend, talks were held in the US between representatives of the United States and Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

  • Rustem Umerov announced his own conclusions from the talks, saying that the parties had discussed in detail the timeframe and next steps in the peace process.
  • In turn, President Zelenskyy noted in a video address that work is currently underway on documents on ending the war, security guarantees and reconstruction.
  • Dmitriev, in turn, hinted at a possible meeting in Moscow.
  • Dmitriev also called the negotiations with the Americans on a peace agreement "constructive."

Read more: EU representatives did not participate in negotiations in Miami, - European Commission

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negotiations (1576) Russia (13978) Ukraine (6064) Donald Trump (3036)
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