Negotiations on Ukraine are going well, - Trump

US President Donald Trump believes that negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are continuing and "going well."

According to Censor.NET, Trump made this statement during a conversation with journalists.

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"There is tremendous hatred between Putin and Zelenskyy, and I hope we can do it. We are talking, the negotiations are going well, but you know, I have ended eight wars," Trump said.

The American president added that "the only war I haven't decided yet is Russia-Ukraine."

According to Trump, he is "doing everything necessary" for a possible ceasefire during the Christmas holidays.

Read more: There are no signs that Putin is interested in ending war, - Pistorius

What preceded this?

Over the weekend, talks were held in the US between representatives of the United States and Ukrainian and Russian delegations.

Rustem Umerov announced his own conclusions from the talks, saying that the parties had discussed in detail the timeframe and next steps in the peace process.

In turn, President Zelenskyy noted in a video address that work is currently underway on documents on ending the war, security guarantees and reconstruction.

Dmitriev, in turn, hinted at a possible meeting in Moscow.

Dmitriev also called the negotiations with the Americans on a peace agreement "constructive."

Read more: EU representatives did not participate in negotiations in Miami, - European Commission