Zelenskyy speaks with Witkoff and Kushner: "There are good ideas that can work toward shared result and lasting peace"

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conversation with President Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of the conversation

"Thank you for the constructive, intensive work and for the kind words and Christmas greetings to Ukrainians. We are working truly 24/7 to bring the end of this brutal Russian war against Ukraine closer and to make all documents and steps realistic, effective and reliable," the statement said.

The sides discussed several important details of the work.

Read more: US wants to reach final peace deal, and Ukraine is fully cooperating, Zelenskyy says

"There are good ideas that can work toward a shared result and a lasting peace. Real security, real recovery, real peace, this is what all of us in Ukraine, in the United States, in Europe, and every partner who helps us need. I hope that today’s Christmas arrangements and ideas we discussed will be useful," Zelenskyy said.

Who else took part?

Zelenskyy noted that Rustem Umerov, Andrii Hnatov, Andrii Sybiha, Serhii Kyslytsia, Ihor Brusilo, and Oleksandr Bevz were with him during the conversation.

Read more: Zelenskyy revealed all 20 points of the peace agreement: Russia’s reaction will be known today.

"Our entire diplomatic team is giving it everything. We agreed that Rustem will speak with Steve and Jared later today as well. We believe this is the right approach, not to lose a single day or a single opportunity that can bring the result closer. Let today’s conversation become another step toward peace," the president added.