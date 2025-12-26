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20-point peace plan is 90% ready, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the 20-point plan to end the war in Ukraine is 90% ready.
The head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
He noted that the Ukrainian and US delegations had "done a very good job."
"The 20-point plan we have been working on is 90% ready. Our task is to make sure that everything is 100% ready. It is not easy, and no one is saying that it will be 100% ready right away. Nevertheless, we must use every such meeting and every such conversation to bring us closer to the desired result," he said.
Draft plan to end the war
- On December 24, President Zelenskyy for the first time named 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war." According to him, this is the document that previously contained 28 points.
- He said the document could be put to a nationwide referendum.
- Zelenskyy also said that the United States would gradually lift sanctions against Russia.
- In the event of a peace agreement being signed, mobilization could be transformed or canceled.
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