20-point peace plan is 90% ready, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the 20-point plan to end the war in Ukraine is 90% ready.

The head of state made this statement during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

He noted that the Ukrainian and US delegations had "done a very good job."

"The 20-point plan we have been working on is 90% ready. Our task is to make sure that everything is 100% ready. It is not easy, and no one is saying that it will be 100% ready right away. Nevertheless, we must use every such meeting and every such conversation to bring us closer to the desired result," he said.

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Draft plan to end the war

Read more: We have agreed to meet with Trump in near future. Much can be decided, - Zelenskyy