Peskov says new "peace plan" on Ukraine has been delivered: "We are analyzing it"

The Kremlin has confirmed receiving a new "peace plan" on settling the war in Ukraine.

This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.

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Peace plan

According to Peskov, the peace plan was delivered by Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy of Vladimir Putin, who held a meeting with representatives of the United States in Miami over the weekend. The Kremlin spokesman said the document is currently under review.

"We are analyzing what Dmitriev passed on to Putin. We are analyzing this material. And then, depending on what decisions are made by the head of state, we will continue our communication with the Americans," Peskov said.

Read more: Russian troops are present in Vovchansk, but do not control city, - Trehubov

Zelenskyy’s Christmas address

The Kremlin spokesman also commented on the Christmas address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he said that Ukrainians dream "that he perish, apparently referring to Putin.

According to Peskov, the Ukrainian president "resembles a person who is not quite adequate," and such statements, in his view, call into question Zelenskyy’s ability "to make adequate decisions regarding a political and diplomatic settlement."

Read more: Putin likely to reject new US-Ukraine peace plan - NYT

Draft plan to end the war

Read more: Kremlin preparing contacts with US to obtain information on settlement of war in Ukraine, - Peskov