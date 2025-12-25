Peskov says new "peace plan" on Ukraine has been delivered: "We are analyzing it"
The Kremlin has confirmed receiving a new "peace plan" on settling the war in Ukraine.
This was stated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Censor.NET reports.
Peace plan
According to Peskov, the peace plan was delivered by Kirill Dmitriev, an envoy of Vladimir Putin, who held a meeting with representatives of the United States in Miami over the weekend. The Kremlin spokesman said the document is currently under review.
"We are analyzing what Dmitriev passed on to Putin. We are analyzing this material. And then, depending on what decisions are made by the head of state, we will continue our communication with the Americans," Peskov said.
Zelenskyy’s Christmas address
The Kremlin spokesman also commented on the Christmas address by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which he said that Ukrainians dream "that he perish, apparently referring to Putin.
According to Peskov, the Ukrainian president "resembles a person who is not quite adequate," and such statements, in his view, call into question Zelenskyy’s ability "to make adequate decisions regarding a political and diplomatic settlement."
Draft plan to end the war
- On December 24, President Zelenskyy for the first time named 20 points of a "basic document on ending the war." According to him, this is the document that previously contained 28 points.
- He said the document could be put to a nationwide referendum.
- Zelenskyy also said that the United States would gradually lift sanctions against Russia.
- In the event of a peace agreement being signed, mobilization could be transformed or canceled.
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