Russian troops are present in Vovchansk, but do not control city, - Trehubov

Russian troops are present en masse in Vovchansk and control certain areas of the city, but they do not have complete control over it.

This was announced on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Operation, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Commenting on the statements made by the Russian side, Tregubov noted: "There (in Volchansk - ed.), the Russians are also making many announcements, especially regarding the outskirts of the city. They have already said that they have taken the city, and that they have taken Vilcha."

According to him, the information about the alleged capture of Vilcha is not true. "In fact, the capture of Vilcha is simply an attempt by the Russians to attack Vilcha, which resulted in heavy losses for them and was unsuccessful," the JFO spokesman emphasized.

Read more: Enemy took advantage of fog and destroyed city buildings to advance into centre of Vovchansk, - "Forpost" brigade

Tregubov explained that, unlike Kupiansk, Russian troops are present en masse in Vovchansk, but this does not mean they control the city. "They are still present in large numbers in Vovchansk, unlike in Kupiansk, and there is at least control over certain areas, but on the other hand, there is no control over the city," he said.

He also said that after the events in the Kupiansk direction, the Russian command became more cautious in its reports on so-called successes. "All these, let's say, 'breakfasts' that they feed their leadership have also started to be more cautious now, because they looked at the Kupiansk direction and drew their own conclusions," Trehubov noted.

Read more: Up to 200 Russian soldiers blocked in Kupiansk, gradual driving out is taking place, - Trehubov

According to him, Russian troops continue to try to break through in the vicinity of Vovchansk, in particular to the west of the city, in order to bypass Ukrainian defense forces, but to no avail. "As of now, they have not succeeded, and there is great hope that they will not succeed in general," he concluded.

We remind you that due to fog and bad weather, Russian troops were able to advance slightly in the central part of Vovchansk, which has been severely damaged.