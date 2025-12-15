Up to 200 Russian soldiers blocked in Kupiansk, gradual driving out is taking place, - Trehubov

The operation to liberate Kupiansk is being carried out in a measured and phased manner in order to avoid casualties among the civilian population and reduce losses among Ukrainian defenders.

This was announced on television by Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Situation in Kupiansk

The situation is developing because the Russians are now effectively blocked in the city and are being gradually driven out. You may have heard news reports about how this is happening. In particular, about the release of civilian hostages, including children, whom the Russians used as human shields. And this explains why it is not happening instantly. It would be easy to strike only those positions where the Russians are entrenched, but this could cause civilian casualties and unnecessary destruction, which we want to avoid. On the other hand, we do not want to allow losses on the Ukrainian side in urban assaults. Currently, actions to eliminate the Russian presence in the city are being carried out cautiously," he said.

Trehubov noted that in Kupiansk, the Russians had moved slightly from the north to the centre.

Read more: Clearing from occupants Yuvileyny residential area in Kupiansk. VIDEO

How many Russians have been blocked?

According to preliminary estimates by our intelligence, as of the end of last week, there were 40 active call signs on the radios. This means that 40 people are actively using the radio, 40 unique radio users. Usually, there is one radio for every three or four people. Based on this, we estimate that there are between 100 and 200 of them. According to our estimates, it is more likely to be closer to 200," he said.

Situation in Vovchansk

In addition, Trehubov spoke about the situation around Vovchansk. According to him, the enemy is trying to advance and infiltrate there. Ukrainian defences are currently positioned along the Vovcha River.

At the same time, the spokesperson noted that an active Russian offensive is being observed in the Lyman direction, particularly in the direction of Lyman. Trehubov stated that the situation there is not easy.

Read more: Southern part and eastern and western outskirts of Vovchansk are under control of Defence Forces – 16th Army Corps

The spokesperson added that the situation in the Velykoburlutskyi direction is relatively stable. Near Borova, the enemy is also trying to advance, but without success.

What preceded it?

On 12 December, the NGU "Khartiia" brigade reported that the enemy’s breakthrough north of Kupiansk had been stopped. More than 200 Russian troops were surrounded in the city. For several months, DeepState maps showed that the enemy had broken through to Kupiansk to a depth of six kilometres from the Oskil River, entered the city from the north and captured most of its right bank.

Trehubov later reported that Russian troops in the north of Kupiansk and its suburbs in the Kharkiv region were surrounded and unable to receive full reinforcements and supplies.

Watch more: Kupiansk, Siversk, Pokrovsk, Zaporizhzhia | Yurii Butusov. VIDEO