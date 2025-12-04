Southern part and eastern and western outskirts of Vovchansk are under control of Defence Forces – 16th Army Corps

Ukraine’s Defence Forces control the eastern, western and southern parts of Vovchansk, as well as the settlements of Lyman, Vilcha and Synelnykove in the Kharkiv sector.

This was reported by Colonel Ivan Kolontai, deputy commander of the 16th Army Corps, Censor.NET informs.

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"All the enemy’s attempts to raise their flag in Vovchansk end the same way – they end up as ‘cargo 200’ (KIA - ed.note). Every day, the enemy loses approximately 10–15 killed and roughly the same number wounded. And that is only what has been confirmed by video evidence," Kolontai said.

He said that, according to a "large number" of captured Russian soldiers, the occupiers receive orders from their command to move along a designated route until they are wounded, with assurances that "our guys" will meet them.

"As [the prisoners] claim, they are always told: ‘Go there, our guys are there, they will meet you.’ In reality, they are sent on a one-way trip. Only very rarely are they lucky enough to be taken prisoner. From a military or human point of view, the enemy’s losses are, to put it mildly, unjustified compared to their minimal gains. But that only plays into our hands. For us, the most valuable thing is preserving the lives of our personnel," the colonel said.

Read more: In November, record number of clashes took place at front - almost 6 thousand - Ministry of Defense

Situation in Vovchansk

On 4 December, analysts from the DeepState project reported that Russian invaders had advanced in Vovchansk.

According to the General Staff, over the past day, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders 17 times in the South Slobozhanskyi direction in the areas of the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Ambarne and Prylipka, and in the direction of Kolodiazne and Kutkivka.

Read more: Herasymov’s statements about Russians’ "breakthrough" in Lyman are fake, - Third Army Corps