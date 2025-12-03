Herasymov’s statements about Russians’ "breakthrough" in Lyman are fake, - Third Army Corps

The so-called "breakthrough" by Russian forces in Lyman is a lie spread by the Russian army's high command.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press centre of the Third Army Corps.

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They recalled that the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces reported to Putin about Russia's alleged breakthrough in Donetsk Oblast, where the 63rd and 60th SMB units of the Third Army Corps are holding the defence.

"The corps' units repel about 40 enemy assaults a day on the approaches to Lyman and do not allow the enemy to enter the city," assured the corps commander, Brigadier General Andrii Biletskyi.

In particular, over the past month, the enemy has made a dozen attempts to infiltrate small groups on the outskirts of the city. The occupiers in each of these attempts were either eliminated or taken prisoner.

In a video, one of the captured Russians thanks the Russian military correspondent for "leaking" their positions on Telegram. Our fighters quickly detected the enemy. Part of the group was destroyed on the spot, but he was lucky enough to be captured and survive.

"In four years, Herasymov has "burned" his army without taking full control of a single Ukrainian region. Therefore, while our units are suppressing any attempts by the Russian Federation to approach Lyman, he is reporting to putin about non-existent successes," added Colonel Pavlo Yurchuk, commander of the 63rd SMB.