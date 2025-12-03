In November, record number of clashes took place at front - almost 6 thousand - Ministry of Defense

In November, the number of combat clashes recorded on the front line exceeded the average monthly figures for this year.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

Combat engagements

Yes, the intensity of hostilities increased during the fall. In November, the number of recorded combat engagements exceeded the monthly average for this year.

According to reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, 5,990 combat engagements were recorded during the 30 days of November. The most intense day so far was November 28, when 311 combat engagements with the enemy were recorded.

Air strikes and shelling

During November, the enemy: