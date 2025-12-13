Occupiers are blocked in north of Kupiansk, - Trehubov

Russian troops stationed north of Kupiansk and in its suburbs in the Kharkiv region are surrounded and unable to receive full reinforcements and supplies.

This was stated by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, according to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform.

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The occupiers have been blocked

I have been saying for some time now that Russian troops are blocked in the northern part of the city (Kupiansk. - Ed.), but here, it is not so much about the city itself as about its outskirts. Yes, Russian troops in the city are definitely unable to receive reinforcements at the moment," he said.

Watch more: Clearing from occupants Yuvileyny residential area in Kupiansk. VIDEO

Tregubov clarified that the number of active Russian military personnel in this area is limited.

"There are up to 40 active call signs there, and if we take into account not active call signs, but people, then according to our intelligence, there are over 100, but they cannot carry out any active operations there," he explained.

Also, responding to a reporter's question, Trehubov confirmed that Russian units are effectively cut off from supplies.

Yes, there are Russians in the northern parts of the city right now, but they cannot receive reinforcements or even supplies, except perhaps via airlift and drops from UAVs," he concluded.

Watch more: Zelenskyy arrived in Kupiansk and congratulated military on Land Forces Day. VIDEO

What preceded it?

According to the Chartiia, the enemy's breakthrough north of Kupiansk has been stopped. More than 200 Russian soldiers are surrounded in the city. For several months, DeepState maps showed that the enemy had broken through to Kupiansk to a depth of six kilometers from the Oskil River, entered the city from the north, and captured most of its right bank. The day before, marks indicating a sharp change in the situation appeared on the DeepState map near Kupiansk and in the city itself.