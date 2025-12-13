The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a successful operation in the Yuvileiny residential area in Kupiansk.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

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Russian infantrymen were first blocked in high-rise buildings and then eliminated by soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia" together with the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade and other units of the Ukrainian Defense Force.

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