Clearing occupiers out of Yuvileinyi residential area in Kupiansk. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Armed Forces conducted a successful operation in the Yuvileiny residential area in Kupiansk.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Russian infantrymen were first blocked in high-rise buildings and then eliminated by soldiers of the 425th separate assault regiment "Skelia" together with the 125th Separate Heavy Mechanized Brigade and other units of the Ukrainian Defense Force.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password