Enemy’s breakthrough north of Kupiansk has been stopped. More than 200 ruscists surrounded in the city, - "Khartiia" brigade

The National Guard Brigade "Khartiia" reported a successful counterattack by the Defence Forces near Kupiansk.

This was reported by the brigade's press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

They recalled that in September, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine created the "Khartiia" search and strike group (SSG) after the situation in Kupiansk became critical.

It included units of the 13th Operational Brigade "Khartiia", the 475th Assault Regiment "Code 9.2", units of the 92nd Assault Brigade, units of the Foreign Legion of the DIU of the Ministry of Defence, and the 144th Mechanised Brigade.

Watch more: 21 occupiers "roasted" and 5 vehicles destroyed: combat work by Khartiia Corps drone operators. VIDEO

The group was created with the aim of stopping the enemy's breakthrough north of Kupiansk, encircling the enemy that had broken through into the city, and completely liberating it. The planning and command of the operation was entrusted to the 2nd Corps of the NGU "Khartiia".

Course of the operation

In October-November, units of the SSG "Khartiia" defeated several battalions and assault units from the 121st, 122nd motorised rifle and 30th engineer-sapper regiments of the 68th motorised rifle division and 27th motorised rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, operating with the support of the 7th regiment of unmanned forces and the "Rubicon" and "Judgement Day" UAV units.

Read more: Platoon Commander of 13th Brigade "Khartiia" Butusov calls to join fight against enemy drone operators. VIDEO

Defence Forces soldiers broke through to the Oskil River north of Kupiansk, completely blocking the occupiers' ground routes into the city. As a result of heavy fighting, the 13th Brigade of the NGU "Khartiia" completely liberated the village of Radkivka and its surroundings, as well as the surrounding forests.

In addition, they drove the enemy out of several dozen houses in the north of Kupiansk itself. The 475th SAR "Code 9.2", supported by the 4th Battalion of the 92nd SAB, completely liberated the village of Kindrashivka, its surroundings and the surrounding forests.

From 22 September to 12 December, units belonging to the SSG "Khartiia" destroyed 1,027 Russian servicemen, whose elimination was confirmed by objective control data, 291 occupiers were wounded, and 13 were taken prisoner.

Read more: Occupiers blocked in Kupiansk: entire north-western outskirts of city have been cleared, - DeepState

"Fighting in the city centre is still ongoing, but eventually Ukrainian Kupiansk will be completely liberated. We would like to thank the neighbouring units: the 127th and 101st brigades, the SOF, Military law enforcement service, the SSU's "Alpha" unit and the NPU's "Kord" unit for their precise work and high-quality cooperation. This is our joint success!" said Colonel Ihor "Kornet" Obolienskyi, commander of the 2nd Corps of the NGU "Khartiia".

The enemy group in Kupiansk, which now numbers more than 200 servicemen, is completely surrounded.

The enemy carries out daily attacks with platoon-sized forces, trying to break through the defences of our troops north of Kupiansk, but all these attacks are repelled with significant losses.

Watch more: Three wounded Khartiia fighters evacuated overnight by UGV operators in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Ground access for Russian occupiers to Kupiansk is completely blocked. All exits from the gas pipeline, which the enemy used to enter the city, are also under fire control. The enemy is supplied exclusively by aerial drones.

Currently, up to 500 civilians remain in the city, whom the Russians are trying to use as a "human shield."

For several months, DeepState maps showed a situation where the enemy had broken through to Kupiansk to a depth of six kilometres from the Oskil River, entered the city from the north and captured most of its right bank. Today, DeepState's map shows a sharp change in the situation near Kupiansk and in the city itself.

Watch more: Kilometres of fibre-optic cable from FPV drones cover Ukrainian fields in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO