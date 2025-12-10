Kilometres of fibre-optic cable from FPV drones cover Ukrainian fields in Kupiansk direction. VIDEO
In the Kupiansk direction of the front line, a UAV has filmed a video showing the scale of drone use.
As Censor.NET reports, the footage shows kilometres of fibre-optic cable from drones wrapping around hundreds of hectares of Ukrainian land.
The intensity of drone traffic is striking: new "routes" used by FPV drones appear here every day.
In addition, the fields are densely strewn with drones that have lost connection and failed to detonate. They remain armed and will respond to any movement by exploding.
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