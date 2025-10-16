SSU special forces’ fiber-optic drone catches vehicle with occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO
A Ukrainian fiber-optic "sleeper" drone detected a vehicle packed with Russian infantry in Donetsk region.
The video was published on the Butusov Plus telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
The video shows combat operations by the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) Special Operations Center "A" special forces.
