Thousands of kilometres of fibre-optic cables strewn across frontline terrain: Omega fighters’ footage. VIDEO

Special forces of the 5th Separate Special Purpose Detachment "Omega" of the National Guard have shown footage of the new reality at the front – the use of fibre-optic FPV drones.

As Censor.NET reports, thousands of kilometres of fibre-optic cables from UAVs now snake through entire forest areas in the hottest sectors of the front.

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"Ukrainian defenders work in these ‘webs’ every day – cutting them, neutralising them, moving through them metre by metre, risking their lives. They are not only holding the line – they are fighting technologies that have made this war even more insidious," the defenders comment under the video.

It was also reported earlier that the area is covered with FPV drone fibre optic cables in the Pokrovsk direction.

Watch more: SSU special forces’ fiber-optic drone catches vehicle with occupiers in Donetsk region. VIDEO