Occupiers blocked in Kupiansk: entire north-western outskirts of city have been cleared, - DeepState

Defence Forces soldiers blocked Russian occupiers in Kupiansk and cleared the entire north-western outskirts of the city.

This was reported by DeepState analysts, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

The operation is still ongoing, as there are still pockets of Russian forces in the central part of the city.

There are already many images online confirming the successful actions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so we are publishing the information that is already safe to disclose. The operation began with the creation of a blockade and the isolation of the enemy garrison in the city from the main forces. The Defense Forces quickly occupied Radkivka and Kindrashivka, and also took Golubivka under fire control. After that, Moskalivka and the northwestern outskirts of Kupiansk itself were cleared," they said.

The Russians were forced to retreat to the city center, where they are currently being detected and destroyed by the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The operation is being carried out by strike groups from the 2nd NGU "Chartia" (units of the Armed Forces, National Guard, Main Intelligence Directorate, Special Operations Forces, Security Service "Alpha", KORD, and Military Law Enforcement Service), as well as the Kupiansk Tactical Group.

See more: Enemy has advanced in several settlements in Donetsk region. :Line of contact at Kapitalna mine has been updated - DeepState. MAP

What preceded it?