ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10369 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
2 812 3

Enemy has advanced in several settlements in Donetsk region. Line of contact at Kapitalna mine has been updated - DeepState. MAP

The enemy has advanced in several settlements in Donetsk Oblast

The enemy has advanced in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of the Donetsk region. The front line has been clarified at the Kapitalna mine.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

The enemy has advanced in Volodymyrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Pankivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Novoekonomichne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), near Myrnohrad (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Sofiivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region). The line of contact at the Kapitalna mine has been clarified.

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian troops have advanced near Yampil and Solodke, - DeepState. MAP

Updated maps

The enemy has advanced in Donetsk Oblast: updated line of contact at the Kapitolna mine
The enemy has advanced in Donetsk Oblast: updated line of contact at the Kapitolna mine
The enemy has advanced in Donetsk Oblast: updated line of contact at the Kapitolna mine
The enemy has advanced in Donetsk Oblast: updated line of contact at the Kapitolna mine
The enemy has advanced in Donetsk Oblast: updated line of contact at the Kapitolna mine
The enemy has advanced in Donetsk Oblast: updated line of contact at the Kapitolna mine

Read also on Censor.NET: Russian troops have advanced near Yampil, Siversk and Vyimka, - DeepState

Author: 

Donetsk region (5892) Myrnohrad (191) Kramatorskyy district (1016) Pokrovskyy district (1345) Sofiyivka (6) Novoekonomichne (27) Volodymyrivka (24) Pankivka (8) DeepState (512)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 