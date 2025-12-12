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Enemy has advanced in several settlements in Donetsk region. Line of contact at Kapitalna mine has been updated - DeepState. MAP
The enemy has advanced in the Pokrovsk and Kramatorsk districts of the Donetsk region. The front line has been clarified at the Kapitalna mine.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
The enemy has advanced in Volodymyrivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Pankivka (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), Novoekonomichne (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region), near Myrnohrad (Pokrovsk district, Donetsk region) and Sofiivka (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region). The line of contact at the Kapitalna mine has been clarified.
Updated maps
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