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Russian troops have advanced near Yampil and Solodke, - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at DeepState.
"The enemy has advanced near Yampil (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Solodke (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.
Updated DeepState maps
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