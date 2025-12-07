Russian troops have advanced near Yampil and Solodke, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at DeepState.

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"The enemy has advanced near Yampil (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Solodke (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Updated DeepState maps

Solodke

Yampil

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