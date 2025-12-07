ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13083 visitors online
News Updated DeepState maps
3 321 1

Russian troops have advanced near Yampil and Solodke, - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from analysts at DeepState.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"The enemy has advanced near Yampil (Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region) and Solodke (Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region)," the report says.

Updated DeepState maps

Solodke
Solodke
Yampil
Yampil

Watch more: Enemy "Buk-M3" destroyed in occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, - DIU. VIDEO

Author: 

Zaporizhzhia region (2152) Donetsk region (5874) Kramatorskyy district (1008) Polohivskyy district (317) Solodke (9) Yampil (30) DeepState (512)
Share:
Summarize:
 Support Censor.NET
 
 