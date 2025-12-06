Enemy "Buk-M3" destroyed in occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region, - DIU. VIDEO

On 6 December 2025, on the occasion of the Day of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, specialists from the Ghosts special forces unit of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine tracked down and successfully struck an enemy Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence.

What is known about the successful operation?

As noted, another expensive air defence system belonging to the Russian invaders was destroyed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region near the village of Sviatotroitske.

See more: Day in Zaporizhzhia region: enemy launched more than 900 strikes on region, damaging 30 objects and injuring one person. PHOTO

What preceded it?

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that the DIU's "ghosts" destroyed eight strategic targets of the occupiers in Crimea in two weeks. It was also noted that an enemy S-300V air defence missile system launcher and two Niobiy-SV radars were hit. In addition, the DIU blew up "Kadyrovites" near Berdiansk.