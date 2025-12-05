DIU’s "Prymary" unit destroys eight strategic occupiers’ targets in Crimea in two weeks. VIDEO
Operators from the Prymary special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) of the Ministry of Defence have carried out a series of precision strikes on military infrastructure targets on the temporarily occupied peninsula over the past two weeks.
As reported by Censor.NET, the unit’s strike drones successfully hit eight key targets, weakening Russia’s air power, intelligence and logistics capabilities.
Prymary continue demilitarising Crimea
According to confirmed information, Prymary hit the following targets:
- a Su-24 frontline bomber;
- an antenna in a radio-transparent dome;
- a 39N6 Kasta-2E2 radar station;
- an Orion reconnaissance UAV;
- two 48Ya6-K1 Podlyot radar stations;
- a Russian freight train;
- a Ural military truck.
Systematic strikes deep into Russia’s defensive lines
The latest operations highlight the systematic and precise nature of the special unit’s actions. Destroying radar systems and aviation assets significantly reduces the effectiveness of Russian air defences and aircraft over Crimea, while strikes on logistics complicate supply for the occupying forces.
Video of operations
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released footage of Prymari strike drones in action, demonstrating the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces deep behind enemy lines.
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