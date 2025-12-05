DIU’s "Prymary" unit destroys eight strategic occupiers’ targets in Crimea in two weeks. VIDEO

Operators from the Prymary special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) of the Ministry of Defence have carried out a series of precision strikes on military infrastructure targets on the temporarily occupied peninsula over the past two weeks.

As reported by Censor.NET, the unit’s strike drones successfully hit eight key targets, weakening Russia’s air power, intelligence and logistics capabilities.

Prymary continue demilitarising Crimea

According to confirmed information, Prymary hit the following targets:

a Su-24 frontline bomber;

frontline bomber; an antenna in a radio-transparent dome;

a 39N6 Kasta-2E2 radar station;

radar station; an Orion reconnaissance UAV;

reconnaissance UAV; two 48Ya6-K1 Podlyot radar stations;

radar stations; a Russian freight train;

a Ural military truck.

Systematic strikes deep into Russia’s defensive lines

The latest operations highlight the systematic and precise nature of the special unit’s actions. Destroying radar systems and aviation assets significantly reduces the effectiveness of Russian air defences and aircraft over Crimea, while strikes on logistics complicate supply for the occupying forces.

Watch more: DIU "Prymary" unit destroys Ka-27 helicopter and Russian radars in Crimea. VIDEO

Video of operations

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine has released footage of Prymari strike drones in action, demonstrating the effectiveness of Ukrainian forces deep behind enemy lines.

Read more: USF struck Feodosia marine oil terminal and "Orion" UAV storage base in Crimea

Watch more: Special Operations Forces destroyed Russian oil depots in occupied Crimea. VIDEO