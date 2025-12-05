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Russian troops advance near Yampil, Siversk, and Vyimka - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are advancing in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"The enemy has advanced near Yampil (Kramatorsk district), Siversk (Bakhmut district), and Vyimka (Bakhmut district)," the report states.

Updated DeepState maps

РФ просувається на Донеччині: нові зміни на фронті від DeepState
РФ просувається на Донеччині: нові зміни на фронті від DeepState
РФ просувається на Донеччині: нові зміни на фронті від DeepState

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Donetsk region (5871) Bakhmut district (605) Kramatorskyy district (1006) Siversk (175) Vyyimka (5) Yampil (30)
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