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Russian troops advance near Yampil, Siversk, and Vyimka - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders are advancing in the Kramatorsk and Bakhmut districts of the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts from the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced near Yampil (Kramatorsk district), Siversk (Bakhmut district), and Vyimka (Bakhmut district)," the report states.
Updated DeepState maps
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