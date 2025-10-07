Platoon Commander of 13th Brigade "Khartiia" Butusov calls to join fight against enemy drone operators. VIDEO

The commander of the 13th Brigade's Khartiia ("Charter") platoon, which fights enemy UAV operators, Yurii Butusov, called on those willing to join his platoon.

According to Censor.NET, Yurii Butusov reported this on his Facebook page.

"Our task is to target enemy UAV operators. Join us!" urged the soldier.

Butusov described how the work of the UAV platoon of the Khartiia Brigade is unfolding and how the unit is being assembled.

"There are Latin Americans serving, two English-speaking fighters from Western Europe. There are also about 30 fighters who were previously in the unauthorized abandonment of a unit, with real combat experience, and 2-3 people who came after mobilization. The backbone of the unit is experienced pilots who are excellent mentors."

As noted, the unit's task is to combat enemy UAV operators.

"There are vacancies, I will be happy to serve and fight together!" Butusov urged.

The commander of the 13th Brigade's "Charter" platoon also noted that the fight can be supported using the following details:

CHARITABLE FOUNDATION 6993

EDRPOU 45166325

No. UA023052990000026006020131150