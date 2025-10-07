In September, UAVs hit over 10% more Russian targets than in August. Ukraine has upper hand in FPV, - Syrskyi

Drone Industry

Commander-in-Chief of the AFU Oleksandr Syrskyi held a meeting on the development of unmanned systems in the Armed Forces.

He announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"We have achieved certain results in this area. In September, our unmanned aerial systems hit 66,500 enemy targets, which is 10.8% more than in August. Of these, 39,200 hits were made by kamikaze drones. At the same time, 18,159 soldiers of the occupying army were hit or destroyed (+23% compared to the previous month)," the message says.

Syrskyi noted that the number of tasks performed by robotic ground systems has almost doubled. According to him, this indicates that commanders are paying more attention to this important component of unmanned systems.

The advantage in the use of FPV continues to be in favour of the Ukrainian Defence Forces, although the Russian occupiers are doing everything they can to achieve parity, the commander-in-chief of the AFU added.

Read more: Syrskyi liquidated OSGT Dnipro commanded by Drapatyi, - Media

"I listened to a comprehensive report by J-2 intelligence officers on the development of rf's unmanned aerial systems, new enemy units and technical solutions, and plans to use Russian innovations. The enemy is not standing still; it is investing in the development of UAS units and spending enormous resources on this. We cannot afford to slow down!

Therefore, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to scale up their unmanned aerial systems units and are launching a recruitment campaign for UAS units.

During the meeting, I listened to reports from unit commanders ‘in the field’ who shared their experience in using UAVs and ground robotic complexes, as well as their organisational and innovative solutions.

Together, we considered problematic issues and ways to resolve them urgently. Unmanned systems have received and will continue to receive my priority support.

I have set tasks for the further development of UAS units, optimisation of their structure, and improvement of interaction with infantry units, in whose interests the drones should operate," Syrskyi concluded.

Read more on our Telegram channel