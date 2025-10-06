Syrskyi liquidated OSGT Dnipro commanded by Drapatyi, - Media

At the end of September, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi disbanded the OSGT Dnipro (formerly Khortytsia), which was headed by Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is written in an article by Ukrainska Pravda, as reported by Censor.NET.

The OSGT Dnipro was responsible for a significant section of the eastern front line from Zaporizhzhia to Kharkiv. Its functions are now being transferred to military formations and newly created corps.

For eight months, the group was led by Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi.

According to UP, Drapatyi will retain his position as commander of the OSGT and, together with his team, will move to the north-eastern front, where he will command one of the troop formations. His area of responsibility will decrease by approximately half.

One of UP's interlocutors believes that the liquidation of the OSGT Dnipro headed by Drapatyi is "a way to eliminate a competitor."

Read more: Kirishsky oil refinery, enemy’s "Garmon" complex and a loading machine from Iskander warehouse were hit, and small missile ship "Buyan-M" was damaged - General Staff

What does the General Staff say?

The General Staff confirmed the liquidation of the OSGT Dnipro in response to a request from Suspilne. They reported that the Dnipro was liquidated as a result of the introduction of the corps system.

"The OSGT "Dnipro" was not a regular structure, but a temporary one. As the corps assumed their areas of responsibility and to improve troop management, there was no longer a need for operational and strategic groups. That is why the OSGT Dnipro ceased to exist," the General Staff said.

The General Staff also stated that Drapatyi will remain in his position as commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and "will continue to command the relevant set of troops in the combat zone."

"The liquidation of the Dnipro operational-strategic group of troops will not worsen the manageability of the troops and will not negatively affect the operational situation on the line of combat contact. On the contrary, these changes are intended to improve the management of the troops," the General Staff emphasized.

On June 1, Mykhailo Drapatyi announced that he had submitted his resignation as commander of the Ground Forces following a Russian missile strike on the location of one of the Armed Forces' training units.

Subsequently, President Zelenskyy stated that Major General Mykhailo Drapatyi would continue to serve as commander of the Joint Forces.