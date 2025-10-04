Kirishsky oil refinery, enemy’s "Garmon" complex and a loading machine from Iskander warehouse were hit, and small missile ship "Buyan-M" was damaged - General Staff

On the night of 4 October 2025, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces attacked the Kirishinefteorgsintez enterprise (Kirishi, Leningrad Region, Russia). Explosions and a fire were recorded at the facility. The results of the damage are being clarified.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the Kirishi oil refinery is one of the largest refineries in the territory of the aggressor country. Its annual capacity is 18.4 million tonnes of oil refining per year.

Also, a small missile ship Buyan-M was damaged near Lake Onega (Republic of Karelia, Russia). The extent of the damage is being investigated.

In addition, the Defence Forces hit a Harmon radar system and an Iskander transport and reloading vehicle in the Kursk region.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,114,380 people (+950 per day), 11,226 tanks, 33,428 artillery systems, 23,298 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

At the same time, according to the General Staff, a strike was launched on the command post of the 8th Army of the enemy armed forces, which is deployed in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. The target was hit. The results are being clarified.

"Ukraine's defence forces continue a systematic campaign to destroy Russian military facilities and weaken its military and economic potential, in particular in terms of logistics, fuel and lubricants, ammunition and weapons," the General Staff said.

