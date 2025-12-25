Enemy took advantage of fog and destroyed city buildings to advance into centre of Vovchansk, - "Forpost" brigade

Due to fog and bad weather, Russian troops were able to advance slightly in the central part of Vovchansk, the city is heavily damaged.

According to Censor.NET, Roman Kosse, head of the press service of the "Forpost" brigade, reported this during a telethon on "We-Ukraine."

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The weather is favourable for the use of UAVs

After the bad weather, it became possible to make more active use of drones, which allows for assessment of the situation on the battlefield.

Read more: Russians have advanced near Kindrativka in Sumy region and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

The weather has changed, and UAVs can be used more actively. They can fly and show us the whole situation on the battlefield," Kosse noted.

He also added that there is currently a decrease in enemy activity.

What preceded it?

Recently, Viktor Trehubov, head of communications for the Joint Forces Group, said that Ukrainian defences had been built along the Vovcha River.

Read more: Up to 200 Russian soldiers blocked in Kupiansk, gradual driving out is taking place, - Trehubov