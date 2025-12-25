Russians have advanced near Kindrativka in Sumy region and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP
Russian troops are advancing in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.
This is reported by the DeepState analytical project, according to Censor.NET.
Enemy advances on the front
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kindrativka, Vovchansk and Myrnohrad," analysts said.
Map of Russian advances
- We remind you that yesterday DeepState reported that Russian troops control the village of Hrabovske in Sumy region. The city of Siversk in Donetsk region is also completely occupied.
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