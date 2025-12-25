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Russians have advanced near Kindrativka in Sumy region and Myrnohrad in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in the Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions.

This is reported by the DeepState analytical project, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Enemy advances on the front

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Kindrativka, Vovchansk and Myrnohrad," analysts said.

Read more: Defense Forces control northern Pokrovsk, enemy has concentrated about 10 units near Myrnohrad, Operational Task Force "East" says

Map of Russian advances

The enemy has advanced near Kindrativka, Vovchansk, and Myrnohrad.
The enemy has advanced near Kindrativka, Vovchansk, and Myrnohrad.
The enemy has advanced near Kindrativka, Vovchansk, and Myrnohrad.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Yunakivka in Sumy region and Sviato-Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

  • We remind you that yesterday DeepState reported that Russian troops control the village of Hrabovske in Sumy region. The city of Siversk in Donetsk region is also completely occupied.

Author: 

Sumy region (1901) Donetsk region (5967) Vovchansk (329) Myrnohrad (191) Kharkiv region (1809) Kindrativka (10) DeepState (516)
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