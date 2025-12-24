Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast have come under control of Russian army, - DeepState
Russian troops control the village of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast. The city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast is also completely occupied.
This was reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.
Siversk has fallen under enemy control
The project recalled that it had previously warned about the critical situation in the city.
"However, when the first reports of enemy entrenchment in the settlement appeared and the situation became increasingly critical, the city was still considered to be completely under the control of the Defence Forces by the high command, as represented by its spokespeople. In particular, we heard from General Staff spokesman Kovalov that he had friends in Siversk who were holding the city, and that we were spreading fake news and enemy propaganda," the analysts wrote.
They added that the city was occupied by the enemy and that the brigades were understaffed.
Hrabovske
The settlement of Hrabovske has also fallen under enemy control, writes DeepState.
- As a reminder, on 23 December, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that Ukrainian defenders had withdrawn from the settlement of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast in order to preserve the lives of soldiers and the combat capability of units. However, the city remains under the fire control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password