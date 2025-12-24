Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast and Siversk in Donetsk Oblast have come under control of Russian army, - DeepState

Russian troops control the village of Hrabovske in Sumy Oblast. The city of Siversk in Donetsk Oblast is also completely occupied.

This was reported by the analytical project DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Siversk has fallen under enemy control

The project recalled that it had previously warned about the critical situation in the city.

"However, when the first reports of enemy entrenchment in the settlement appeared and the situation became increasingly critical, the city was still considered to be completely under the control of the Defence Forces by the high command, as represented by its spokespeople. In particular, we heard from General Staff spokesman Kovalov that he had friends in Siversk who were holding the city, and that we were spreading fake news and enemy propaganda," the analysts wrote.

They added that the city was occupied by the enemy and that the brigades were understaffed.

Read more: Ukrainian forces withdraw from Siversk in Donetsk region – General Staff

Hrabovske

The settlement of Hrabovske has also fallen under enemy control, writes DeepState.

Read more: About 100 Russian occupiers entered Hrabivske in Sumy region, - Trehubov