About 100 Russian occupiers entered Hrabovske in Sumy region, - Trehubov

Russian units numbering about 100 people attacked the village of Hrabovske and are trying to gain a foothold in its south and advance towards the village of Riasne.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the air of "Suspilne. Studio" by Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group.

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He noted that the attack was sudden and that fighting is currently ongoing in the village.

According to Trehubov, Russian units are trying to gain a foothold in the southern part of Hrabovske.

"Currently, Russian units are consolidating their positions in the southern part of Hrabovske. Ukrainian forces are trying to dislodge them from their positions. Fighting continues in the village," he said.

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The problem of border villages

Trehubov stressed that settlements located directly on the border with Russia remain vulnerable.

According to him, it is only possible to secure such villages by creating a zone of control by Ukrainian troops several kilometres deep into Russian territory, which would make sudden infantry incursions impossible.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Yunakivka in Sumy region and Sviato-Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, - DeepState. MAP

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