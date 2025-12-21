Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed forced removal of over 50 civilians from Sumy region by Russians

Russian troops violated Ukraine's state border in the Hrabovske district of the Sumy region and illegally removed more than 50 civilians from a border settlement.

This was reported by Dmitry Likhovoy, an officer of the Main Communications Directorate of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in a comment to Ukrainska Pravda, according to Censor.NET.

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Defense forces withdrew from several positions in the Hrabovske area

Lykhovoy reported that as a result of the enemy's offensive, the Defense Forces withdrew from several positions in the Grabovsky area. Stabilization measures are currently underway there, he specified.

Watch more: In Sumy region, air defence unit of the 47th SMB shot down Russian FPV with anti-aircraft drone and saved civilians. VIDEO

At the same time, after the Russians captured the settlement, more than 50 Ukrainian civilians were forcibly taken to the Russian Federation. Most of them are elderly men and women, one of whom is 89 years old. Almost all of them had previously refused to evacuate deeper into Ukraine, Lyhovyi emphasized.

Investigation of Russian crime

Law enforcement agencies are already investigating the forced deportation of civilians, and the Armed Forces of Ukraine consider this a violation of the Geneva Convention.

The military is also urging residents of border areas to evacuate. At the same time, the Sumy authorities have organized this process—more than 30,000 people have already been evacuated, while nearly 5,700 people (including 38 children) have refused, the officer added.

What preceded it?

Earlier, media reported that Russians had entered a border village in Sumy region and taken away fifty people from there.