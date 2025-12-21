Sybiha on abduction of people by Russians in Sumy region: Russia is no different from ISIS or Hamas

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to respond to Russia's abduction of 50 civilians from the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region.

He wrote about this on social network X, according to Censor.NET.

Russian occupiers kidnapped fifty civilians, mostly elderly women, from the tiny Ukrainian village of Hrabovske, located just across the state border in the Sumy region. With such medieval raids, Putin's Russia shows that it is no different from terrorist groups such as ISIS, Boko Haram, or Hamas," Sybiha said.

Ukraine demands return of civilians

The minister stressed that Ukraine demands the return of its civilian hostages.

"These 50 people and thousands of other civilians forcibly deported to Russia, including Ukrainian children," the foreign minister said.

Watch more: In Sumy region, air defence unit of the 47th SMB shot down Russian FPV with anti-aircraft drone and saved civilians. VIDEO

Appeal to the international community

"We call on all states and international organizations to join us in demanding the release of innocent civilians abducted from their homes. This specific war crime is already being investigated in Ukraine and must also receive an appropriate response at the international level. It also underscores the constant threat to life next to Russia," Sybiha emphasized.

He added that Ukraine needs genuine and lasting peace.

"Living alongside terrorists requires strength and reliable security guarantees," said the head of the foreign ministry.

What preceded it?