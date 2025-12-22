Children among civilians taken from Hrabovske. Russia also captured 13 Ukrainian servicemen, Zelenskyy says

Among the 52 civilians whom Russian occupiers took out of the village of Hrabovske in Sumy region were children. Ukrainian servicemen were also taken into Russian captivity.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a meeting with journalists at the Diplomatic Academy of Ukraine under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: Sybiha on abduction of people by Russians in Sumy region: Russia is no different from ISIS or Hamas

Russia abducted children

"There (in Hrabovske - ed.) there were 52 people left, citizens of Ukraine, who did not evacuate… I am surprised that there were children there. Simply surprised that parents treat their children that way. These 52 people lived there and have some kind of dialogues with border guards on the territory of the Russian Federation. I think they simply did not expect that Russian troops would take them away," the president said.

Read more: Trehubov on abduction of 50 people by occupiers in Sumy region: This is local provocation, not large-scale breakthrough

Servicemen taken prisoner

The head of state also said that when Russian troops entered the village, they took into captivity, preliminarily, 13 Ukrainian servicemen.

Background

Earlier, the media reported that Russians entered a border village in Sumy region and took about fifty people from there.

Later, the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the information.

In turn, Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces grouping, said it was a local provocation rather than a large-scale breakthrough.

Read more: Fighting continues in Hrabovske, there are no occupiers in Riasne, - Joint Forces Operation