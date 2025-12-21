Fighting continues in Hrabovske, there are no occupiers in Riasne, - Joint Forces Operation

Fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation.

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What is known?

In particular, the Joint Forces Operation published clarification regarding the attempt by occupying forces to break through in the Sumy region.

Fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Hrabivske. Ukrainian defenders are making efforts to drive the occupiers back into Russian territory. Despite isolated reports in the media, there are currently no Russians in the neighbouring village of Ryasne," the statement said.

Read: Defence forces liberated and completely cleared Bezsalivka in Sumy region from occupiers, - General Staff

What preceded this?