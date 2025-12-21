Fighting continues in Hrabovske, there are no occupiers in Riasne, - Joint Forces Operation
Fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Hrabovske in the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Joint Forces Operation.
What is known?
In particular, the Joint Forces Operation published clarification regarding the attempt by occupying forces to break through in the Sumy region.
Fighting is currently ongoing in the village of Hrabivske. Ukrainian defenders are making efforts to drive the occupiers back into Russian territory. Despite isolated reports in the media, there are currently no Russians in the neighbouring village of Ryasne," the statement said.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, the media reported that Russians had entered a border village in the Sumy region and taken away 50 people.
- The Armed Forces of Ukraine later confirmed the information.
- In turn, Viktor Trehubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces, noted that this was a local provocation, not a large-scale breakthrough.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password