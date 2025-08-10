Defence forces liberated and completely cleared village of Bezsalivka in Sumy region from occupiers - General Staff

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have liberated and completely cleared the village of Bezsalivka, Sumy region, from Russian occupants.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the operation involved units of the 33rd Separate Assault Regiment and the 24th Separate Assault Battalion. During the fighting, Ukrainian soldiers killed 18 Russian invaders.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to destroy the enemy and bring a just peace to our country," the General Staff emphasises.