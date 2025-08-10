ENG
Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war are approximately 1,063,240 people (+950 per day), 11,089 tanks, 31,343 artillery systems, and 23,107 armoured combat vehicles.. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have killed 1,063,240 Russian invaders since the start of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.08.25 are approximately

personnel - about 1063240 (+950) people;

tanks - 11089 (+1) units;

armoured combat vehicles - 23107 (+4) units

artillery systems - 31343 (+70) units;

MLRS - 1460 (+4) units;

air defence systems - 1204 (+0) units

aircraft - 421 (+0) units

helicopters - 340 (+0);

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 50455 (+140);

cruise missiles - 3556 (+1);

ships/boats - 28 (+0);

submarines - 1 (+0);

motor vehicles and tankers - 57982 (+126);

special equipment - 3936 (+0).

Watch more: Fighters of 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" eliminate 12 Russian occupiers. VIDEO

elimination of the Russian Federation

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.

