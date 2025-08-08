1 892 3
Fighters of 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" eliminate 12 Russian occupiers. VIDEO
Fighters of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" have eliminated 12 Russian occupiers.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the combat operation was published on the regiment’s channel.
"Aerial reconnaissance and FPV drones are taking out occupiers one by one, in a house, in a barn, under a tree, and out in the open field. For some of the ‘lucky ones,’ there was nothing left to run with after meeting the drone," the fighters added.
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
