Fighters of 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" eliminate 12 Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Fighters of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" have eliminated 12 Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the combat operation was published on the regiment’s channel.

"Aerial reconnaissance and FPV drones are taking out occupiers one by one, in a house, in a barn, under a tree, and out in the open field. For some of the ‘lucky ones,’ there was nothing left to run with after meeting the drone," the fighters added.

Watch more: Tank crews eliminate group of occupiers on three motorcycles with cannon fire. VIDEO