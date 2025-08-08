ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9936 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
1 892 3

Fighters of 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" eliminate 12 Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Fighters of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skala" have eliminated 12 Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the combat operation was published on the regiment’s channel.

"Aerial reconnaissance and FPV drones are taking out occupiers one by one, in a house, in a barn, under a tree, and out in the open field. For some of the ‘lucky ones,’ there was nothing left to run with after meeting the drone," the fighters added.

Watch more: Tank crews eliminate group of occupiers on three motorcycles with cannon fire. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9780) liquidation (2661) 425 separate assault regiment "Skala" (6)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 