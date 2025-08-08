Tank crews eliminate group of occupiers on three motorcycles with cannon fire. VIDEO

Ukrainian tank crews have destroyed a group of Russian motorcycle assault troops with tank cannon fire.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"A Ukrainian tank fires its main gun to take out a group of Russian motorcyclists. The high speed of these one-way bikers did not stop the ‘Kherson’ crew from scoring a direct hit. Video from the 1st Tank Battalion of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade," the video caption reads.

