Tank crews eliminate group of occupiers on three motorcycles with cannon fire. VIDEO
Ukrainian tank crews have destroyed a group of Russian motorcycle assault troops with tank cannon fire.
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
"A Ukrainian tank fires its main gun to take out a group of Russian motorcyclists. The high speed of these one-way bikers did not stop the ‘Kherson’ crew from scoring a direct hit. Video from the 1st Tank Battalion of the 5th Separate Heavy Mechanised Brigade," the video caption reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password