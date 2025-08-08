Traitor and Russian army tanker from Luhansk, Kostin, admits to war crimes: "In Popasna, I personally drove down street and shelled houses. Two people in one, three in another". VIDEO

A traitor from Luhansk who, as part of a Russian army tank crew, took part in the assault on Popasna in Luhansk region has recorded a video confessing to committing war crimes.

According to Censor.NET, the criminal’s video confession was posted on social media. He says he personally fired tank rounds that destroyed two residential buildings in which at least five civilians were sheltering.

"Russian Armed Forces serviceman Vitalii Kostin, a native of Luhansk, a traitor to Ukraine, and commander of the 1st platoon of the 4th company of a tank battalion. He admits to committing war crimes. He describes how the Russian army destroyed the city of Popasna. According to him, he personally opened fire from a tank on houses with civilians inside," the author of the post noted.

