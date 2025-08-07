Over past month in Toretsk direction, 3 AFVs, MLRS, 10 drones, and about hundred occupiers have been taken out. VIDEO

Over the past month on the Toretsk direction, Ukrainian defenders have hunted down 3 enemy armored fighting vehicles (AFVs), multiple launch rocket systems (MLRSs), 3 transport vehicles, 10 drones of various types, 7 enemy antennas, dugouts, and enemy shelters.

Additionally, fighters from the "Khyzhak" consolidated brigade under the Patrol Police Department eliminated about a hundred occupiers, reports Censor.NET.





