For over a month, the enemy has persistently attempted to infiltrate Pokrovsk using sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRG). Their main objective is to amass manpower for further operations.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of the brigades of the 7th Air Assault Corps and adjacent Defense Forces units, enemy groups are being eliminated. Russian forces are located and destroyed, reports Censor.NET.

The city’s defenders continue to closely monitor likely enemy infiltration points. Currently, Pokrovsk is free of enemy SRGs and fully controlled by Ukrainian military forces.

