Defense forces halted assault, eliminated Russians and destroyed shelters in Northern Slobozhanskyi direction. VIDEO

UAV operators of the "Steel Border" brigade struck an enemy group advancing toward our positions with the intent to assault. Some occupiers tried to hide in the bushes but to no avail.

The border guards also destroyed three shelters where the enemy forces were hiding. According to preliminary data, at least three occupiers were eliminated, and two others were wounded in the Northern Slobozhanskyi direction, reports Censor.NET.

