Russian kamikaze drone hovers over Pokrovsk and attacks woman in white. VIDEO
A video of a Russian kamikaze drone attacking a civilian woman in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the video shows that the occupying operator was waiting for his victim for a long time.
"An FPV drone hovers over a residential area of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, looking for a victim. Eventually, it targeted a civilian woman dressed in white. It was impossible to confuse her with the military. The Russians do not even hide their crimes, but rather are proud of their 'achievements', regularly posting them online," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.
