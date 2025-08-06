It’s almost impossible to drive into Pokrovsk – RMA

About 1,370 residents still remain in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration (RMA), Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET informs.

"It is almost impossible to drive into the city, so we go there only with the military and ask our defenders to assist with evacuating people. Several utility workers and police units are operating. We enter at specific times and work with these people to help them leave the city because it is impossible to deliver humanitarian or medical aid inside," he said.

According to Filashkin, the occupiers almost daily destroy and shell Pokrovsk.

See more: Enemy agent who helped Russian troops break through to Pokrovsk has been detained - SSU. PHOTO